O’Mar Stanley is Motor City Cruise's top draft pick

Detroit Pistons G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, drafted center O’Mar Stanley in the first round, along with forward Jason Hubbard and guard Rayshon Harrison in the second round of the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

The Cruise traded the draft rights to No. 7 pick Stefan Todorovic to the Maine Celtics in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick.

Stanley, 6-8, 240, completed four years of collegiate basketball (2021-25), appearing in 131 games with St. John’s (2021-23) and Boise State (2023-25). He concluded his collegiate career with Boise State, averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 17.1 minutes per game, along with earning NABC All-District (17) Second Team, Mountain West All-Conference Second Team (Coaches)/Third Team (Media) honors. Additionally, the Branson, Mo., native helped lead the Broncos to an NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2023-24 season and the club finished runners-up in the Mountain West Conference. Stanley was one of just three players in the Mountain West to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and 38 blocks during the 2023-24 season and concluded his career ranked 11th among Boise State’s all-time leaders in blocked shots (65). He holds NCAA career marks of 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.

Hubbard, 6-7, 210, participated in the Motor City Cruise local player tryouts prior to the 2025 NBA G League Draft. He most recently played overseas during the 2023-24 season, before spending the following year as a free agent. He made five appearances in Romania’s Divizia A League with CSM Târgu Jiu (Romania), averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. Prior to his professional career, the Miamisburg, Ohio, native totaled five years of collegiate basketball (2018-23), appearing in 113 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II games at Taylor University. Hubbard finished his collegiate career averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

Harrison, 6-4, 195, completed five years of collegiate basketball (2020-25), appearing in 156 career games with Presbyterian College (2020-22) and Grand Canyon University (2022-25). He concluded his career with Grand Canyon, averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.6 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season. The Greenville, S.C., native earned Big South Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Big South honors as a freshman at Presbyterian, followed by another Second Team All-Big South selection as a sophomore. After transferring to Grand Canyon, he was named First Team All-WAC, WAC Tournament Most Outstanding Performer, and helped lead the Antelopes to a WAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023. Harrison holds NCAA career averages of 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.