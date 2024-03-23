OU falls to NC State 79-73 in overtime

The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies fell just short of the Sweet 16, losing an overtime thriller to NC State on Saturday night, 79-73.

Oakland University had never advanced past the first round of the tournament before this season.

OU was led by Horizon League MVP Trey Townsend who posted a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Thursday night’s hero, Jack Gohlke who posted 22 points.

NC State will play the winner of Colorado and Marquette in the next round.

OU coach Greg Kampe, in his 40th season with the team, picked up his second NCAA tournament win, the previous one being an opening-round win over Alabama A&M in 2005 before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina.

The Golden Grizzlies (24-12, 15-5 HL) won its first-ever Horizon League Tournament title against Milwaukee, 83-76, for its fourth bid into the NCAA Tournament (2005, 2010 and 2011). The Golden Grizzlies were last a 14-seed during its run in 2010 as it fell in the first round against Pittsburgh. The Golden Grizzlies made its tournament debut as a 16-seed at the 2005 tournament, while its highest-seed coming in 2011 as a 13-seed.

They shocked third-seeded Kentucky 80-76 Thursday night for the team's only first-round victory.



Coming into the game Kentucky was the second highest scoring team in the nation, averaging 89.4 points per game. They were also fifth in field goal percentage (.497) and first in three-point percentage (.419). Oakland's matchup zone stumped the Wildcats, holding them under all their offensive averages.



