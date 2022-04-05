PGA odds: How to bet on Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters

article

The Big Cat is back! Tiger Woods announced this morning that he intends to play in The Masters, so golf fans and bettors can officially get excited about watching him compete for his sixth green jacket.

And from a gambling perspective, FOX Bet is offering a myriad of ways to bet on Woods this week, so let's take a look at the odds (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Tiger enters the tournament as a longshot to win outright, currently sitting at +7500 at FOX Bet .

The upcoming weekend marks Woods' first PGA Tour event since suffering significant injuries in a February 2021 car accident.

Twenty-five years ago, Tiger became the youngest player to capture The Masters at 21 years, 3 months and 14-days-old. Can he do it again?

While it has been more than a year since Woods has competed in a major, when pressed about if he really could win this weekend, the golfer simply replied, "I do."

But what do bookmakers think about the 15-time major champion's odds to sport the green coat on Sunday?

For more insight, we spoke with FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke.

"We opened Tiger around a 100-1 (the highest odds to win) for this week’s Masters, and after hearing about his practice rounds, we dropped him down to 75-1," the oddsmaker stated. "We are still happy to lay this number to give our bettors the best number around."

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman also added that everyone is betting on Woods this weekend.

"As of today, we’ve laid nearly double the number of bets on Tiger as the second most popular golfer in the field — Jon Rahm ( current favorite at +1200 )", Brossman stated. "It’s no surprise that Tiger is our biggest liability with his odds bouncing between 50-1 and 100-1."

Another way to bet on Woods is the First Round Leader wager, a simple but fun bet that is easy as it sounds. So will Tiger lead the pack after Thursday?

"Coincidentally, we have Tiger only at 50-1 to lead after Round 1 due to his vast course knowledge and history in this great event," Hemke explained. "We feel he is better suited early in the week with the uncertainty of his health and stamina for the full four rounds should he make the cut."

And when it comes to making the cut — advancing to Saturday after Thursday and Friday's rounds — you can wager on that, too.

At FOX Bet, Tiger's odds to make the cut are listed at +100 , while his number to miss the weekend sits at -133 .

If you're looking for more ways to bet on Woods as he continues his quest to catch six-time Masters champ Jack Nicklaus, FOX Bet is offering Tiger boosts as well .

Will Tiger advance deep into the weekend and get a chance to shine in his Sunday Red? If you're ready to wager on Woods, head over to FOX Bet and get in on the action now!

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

