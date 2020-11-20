Pistons busy shopping as NBA free agency gets underway

NBA free agency opened up at 6:00 ET. By the time it was 10:00 ET, the Detroit PIstons added four new players to their roster.

First came Mason Plumlee. A center who played the last four seasons in Denver. Plumlee averaged seven points and five rebounds last season. His deal it worth $25 millions over three years.

Then came word the Pistons grabbed center Jahlil Okafor. The six-year vet comes over from New Orleans where he spent the last two seasons. Okafor signed for two years at the veteran minumum at just over $2 million a season.

Next up was Josh Jackson, the forward who played his first two seasons of high school ball here in Detroit. The former 4th overall pick in the 2017 draft is just 23 years old and will look ro rejuvenate his career.

The final signing of the night for Detroit was forward Jerami Grant. Grant was a teammate of Plumlee's in Denver last season. Grant who is 26 has average double digits in scoring the last two years.