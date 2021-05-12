Pistons, Dwane Casey Agree to Contract Extension

The Pistons and head coach Dwane Casey agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday evening that will keep him with the team through the 2023-24 season.

The Pistons said in a statement, "Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA," said Pistons owner Tom Gores. "He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players. I eagerly anticipate watching the future of this team and the upward trajectory of the franchise under his continued leadership as we strive to compete for championships."