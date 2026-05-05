Detroit Pistons defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 in Game 1 of the second round

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The Brief The Pistons and the Cavaliers tipped-off Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs in Detroit. After a rough start to their first round, the Pistons were victorious, beating the Orlando Magic 4-3. Detroit will play Game 2 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday before heading to Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday.



Breaking: The Detroit Pistons have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the second round. They face off again in Detroit on Thursday.

The Detroit Pistons are charging forward in the NBA playoffs, facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the start of their best of seven series.

The backstory:

After a rough start to their first round, the Pistons were victorious, beating the Orlando Magic over the weekend in Game 7, after trailing 3-1 in Game 4 and facing down the barrel of elimination. Now for the first time since 2008, the Pistons have made it to Round 2.

On Tuesday, the Pistons play at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who previously played the Toronto Raptors in a Game 7 winner takes all match.

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What's next:

The first to win four games in Round 2 will move on to the Conference Finals, where the top two teams from each conference compete for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Pistons will play Game 2 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday before heading to Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday.