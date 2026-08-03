Detroit street takeover suspects arrested after being tracked down by MSP helicopter

A Detroit street takeover ended in arrests after Michigan State Police's Trooper 2 got involved.

The backstory:

Newly released video shows a reckless driver doing donuts in the middle of Oakman Blvd with other vehicles parked around it, blocking off traffic on July 12.

At about 12:30 a.m. video shot by Trooper 2 shows the driver of a red Chrysler 300 performing stunts in the middle of the street before fleeing across Detroit's west side.

The video, released on X, Monday morning, shows the vehicle racing toward Downriver until eventually ground units swarm it in Huron Township.

The pursuit ends on Le Grande Street in Huron Township with police cruisers descending on the vehicle and three people inside, arrested.

"This is another example of how the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit enhances officer safety, strengthens partnerships with our law enforcement partners, and helps bring dangerous incidents to a safe conclusion," said MSP 2nd District on X, formerly Twitter.