Pistons-Hornets brawl leads to suspensions for 4 players

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 11, 2026 11:59am EST
Detroit Pistons
The Brief

    • Two Pistons players and two Hornets players received suspensions for their roles in an on-court brawl Monday.
    • Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart received the longest suspension – seven games.
    • The suspensions will begin Wednesday night for all the involved players.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A brawl at Monday's Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets game led to suspensions for players from both teams.

Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart will miss seven games and Pistons center Jalen Duren was suspended for two games, while Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate each received four-game suspensions for their roles in the fight.

The backstory:

The brawl happened after Diabate committed a defensive foul on Duren with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter of the game at the Spectrum Center. 

This led to a fight involving Diabate, Duren, Bridges, and Stewart, who the NBA said was on the bench and "aggressively" entered the altercation that was happening on the court. 

The players were all assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game, which the Pistons won 110-104.

According to a press release from the NBA, Stewart's suspension length is partially because of "his repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct."

What's next:

All suspensions will begin Wednesday night, with the Pistons players sitting out of their game against the Toronto Raptors, and the Hornets missing the Atlanta Hawks matchup. 

The Source: This information is from an NBA press release.

