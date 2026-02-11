Pistons-Hornets brawl leads to suspensions for 4 players

The Brief Two Pistons players and two Hornets players received suspensions for their roles in an on-court brawl Monday. Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart received the longest suspension – seven games. The suspensions will begin Wednesday night for all the involved players.



A brawl at Monday's Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets game led to suspensions for players from both teams.

Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart will miss seven games and Pistons center Jalen Duren was suspended for two games, while Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate each received four-game suspensions for their roles in the fight.

The backstory:

The brawl happened after Diabate committed a defensive foul on Duren with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter of the game at the Spectrum Center.

This led to a fight involving Diabate, Duren, Bridges, and Stewart, who the NBA said was on the bench and "aggressively" entered the altercation that was happening on the court.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 09: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Charlotte Hornets fights Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on February 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE T Expand

The players were all assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game, which the Pistons won 110-104.

According to a press release from the NBA, Stewart's suspension length is partially because of "his repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct."

What's next:

All suspensions will begin Wednesday night, with the Pistons players sitting out of their game against the Toronto Raptors, and the Hornets missing the Atlanta Hawks matchup.