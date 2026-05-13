Pistons tied 2-2 with the Cavaliers looking to take series lead back at home

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The Brief Detroit is looking to come back out on top in Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers. The Pistons have lost two back-to-back games in Cleveland over the week, tying the series 2-2.



The Detroit Pistons are neck and neck with the Cavaliers after their back-to-back losses in Cleveland over the week. Now they hope to get that spark back in Little Caesers Arena, hoping to break the 2-2 series tie.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, the Pistons meet once again with the Cavaliers in Detroit, hoping to come back out on top with a 3-2 lead after losing two games to Cleveland at Rocket Arena over the week.

In Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals, the Pistons walked out of Cleveland losing 103-112. They started the series 2-0, with their future looking bright.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are without shooter Duncan Robinson who was listed as out.

By the numbers:

If they win Game 5 in Detroit, they would have to win one more game to move on to Round Three. If they lose, they will once again face down the barrel of elimination as they did while playing against Orland Magic in Round One.

DETROIT, MI - MAY 13: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round Two Game Five of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOT Expand