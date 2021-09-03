Pistons trade former 1st round pick Doumbouya to Nets

The Pistons have dealt 2019 first round pick, Sekou Doumbouya along with center, Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for DeAndre Jordan and four future second round picks.

The 20 year old Doumbouya is the last holdover from the Stan Van Gundy era. He averaged just over five points and two rebounds a game in his two seasons with Detroit.

The Pistons are going to buyout DeAndre Jordan making him a free agent where it's believed he will sign with the Lakers.

The four second round draft picks the Pistons are getting are for 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2027.