Potter kicks game winner for Panthers in 26-23 win over Brahmas

The Michigan Panthers got right at home with a 26-23 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday. B.T. Potter played hero for the Panthers with a 28-yard game-winning field goal with 51 seconds remaining. Michigan’s ground game produced three rushing touchdowns – two from Bryce Perkins and an explosive 43-yard scamper by Jaden Shirden.

Michigan scored 17 unanswered points between the second and third quarters on their way to the victory at Ford Field.



The back-and-forth affair was deadlocked at 23-23 with 4:46 remaining in the game. After the Brahmas game-tying two-point conversion following an interception return for a score, Devin Ross took the ensuing kickoff return 49 yards to San Antonio’s 46-yard line. That return put the Panthers in a prime position to set up the eventual Potter game winner.



The Brahmas sent out Donald De La Haye to kick a 53-yard field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime, but the kick sailed wide left, with Michigan holding on for the win.



Down 9-0 in the second quarter, Perkins led Michigan to 10 unanswered points to capture the lead heading into intermission. Perkins called his own number with a two-yard rushing touchdown to put the Panthers on the board. Perkins also ran in the one-point conversion for a successful attempt. Potter nailed a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the halftime lead.



Danny Etling, who started the game for Michigan, left the game with a concussion towards the end of the first quarter. Etling was later ruled out for the Panthers.



Michigan’s defense bent but did not break in the first half, holding the Brahmas to three De La Haye field goals (36 yards, 55 yards and 33 yards). Despite not letting San Antonio in the endzone, the Panthers went into the intermission down 9-7.



Gambling on fourth-and-three coming out of the break, Perkins completed a 13-yard pass to Ross for the first down. Two plays later, Perkins found Malik Turner for 21 yards. After another Turner catch to get inside the five-yard line, Perkins ran in another touchdown. Toa Taua ran in the one-point conversion to make the score 17-9 in favor of Michigan.



San Antonio stopped the bleeding with a Kellen Mond 15-yard touchdown pass to Anthony McFarland Jr. After a too many men penalty on offense, the backed up two-point conversion was unsuccessful.



It only took the Panthers two plays to get back in the endzone, as Jaden Shirden broke off a 43-yard touchdown run for the first score of his professional career. Nate McCrary was stopped on the one-point attempt.



Michigan’s defense really brought the pressure to Mond when it mattered. Frank Ginda came up big with a strip sack on third down midway through the fourth quarter. The Brahmas recovered, but they were forced to punt. It was the second sack of the day for the Panthers defense.



On the next Michigan offensive drive, Perkins connected with Ross again, this time for a catch-and-run 32-yard gain on third down. Later in the drive, Perkins made his first mistake of the game, throwing an interception to Jordan Williams, who returned it 75 yards for the touchdown. The Brahmas tied the game with a successful two-point conversion attempt.



Michigan took care of business with the Potter game-winning field goal and came out with a much-needed home win against a team they lost to last season.



Perkins completed 17-of-23 passes for 193 yards and one interception. Perkins also added 30 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Etling completed 2-of-4 passes for 21 yards. Mond of San Antonio completed 19-of-31 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.



Jaden Shirden was Michigan’s leading rusher with 59 yards and one touchdown on seven attempts. McFarland Jr. was the leading rusher for the Brahmas with seven rushes for 54 yards.



Siaosi Mariner and Malik Turner both had five receptions and 54 yards each for the Panthers. Jontre Kirklin caught five balls for 27 yards for San Antonio.



The Panthers (2-1) will face the Memphis Showboats (0-3) at Ford Field in Week 4. Kick off is set for Friday at 8 PM ET on FOX. The Brahmas (0-3) will continue their road series and take on the D.C. Defenders (2-0), kickoff scheduled for 5 PM ET on Sunday.