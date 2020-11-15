Prater saves the day for Lions with 59 yard field goal as time expires

After dealing with disappointment over the last 2 games, it was quite refreshing to see Lions fans with something to feel good about as the team picked up it's last second victory... Detroit kicker Matt Prater coming through in his 100th game with the franchise with a team record tying 59 yard boot for the 30-27 victory....but let's not let the last second jubilation blind us to Detroit's shortcomings, because think about this- had Washington defensive lineman Chase Young not given an ill-timed shove to Matthew Stafford for a roughing the passer penalty-- then the outcome might have been very different.... Granted, Washington benefited from some questionable calls but that one set Detroit up for the game winner. There were other alarm bells ringing in this one too..... Like the fact that the Lions had a 21 point lead in this game before allowing Washington to climb back into it..... You can't tell me that on that final drive by Washington, you weren't sitting at home thinking: "here we go again, snatching defeat from victory"-- Where is the "killer instinct" in that 2nd half? Washington is a bad team that should have been swept out of Ford Field by double digits! This isn't new, the Lions recent history with double digit leads isn't good.

Some of you readers may be thinking, "Hey Woody, the Lions WON THE GAME so why all of the negativity?" and you're right, so let's examine some of the positives in this game. Top of the list is running back De'Andre Swift... Swift, in his first career start- with 149 yards from scrimmage in this one, and his effort in the run game and the short passing attack kept the Lions in it... I'm enjoying his progress as a rookie in this league and would expect to see more of him in that starting role moving forward. Second on the list is QB Matthew Stafford- Stafford took a huge hit early in this game where he almost got his head knocked off, but he fought through that AND a possible throwing hand injury- I give him high marks as one of the toughest players in this league. The victory is also Detroit's first at home in over a year, and having success at home can also go a long way towards building and reinforcing a winning mindset. Yes, there's another tough matchup next week against Carolina, but I hope that the Lions can continue to work hard on overcoming some of the team's shortcomings and generate some success, because there's plenty of season left, and as I was reminded today- ANYTHING can happen.