PWHL Detroit head coach announced: Westland native Josh Sciba to lead team for inaugural season

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The Brief New York Sirens assistant coach Josh Sciba will serve as the head coach of Detroit's PWHL team. Sciba's experience includes coaching collegiate hockey, USA Hockey, and more.



A Michigan native with more than 15 years of experience coaching hockey is headed home to coach the PWHL Detroit team.

Josh Sciba, 41, was named Detroit's head coach on Thursday. He comes from the New York Sirens, where he served as assistant coach for two seasons. This year, he also was an assistant coach for the gold medal-winning women's Olympic team.

"I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of PWHL Detroit and beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead the organization from the beginning," Sciba said. "This is home and especially meaningful for me and my entire family, knowing Detroit's rich hockey history and identity firsthand and how much the women's hockey community has been yearning for this moment."

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Sciba's experience :

Before coaching, Sciba played four seasons at Notre Dame University.

Sciba served as head coach of Union College’s women’s hockey program from 2016-24 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Colgate University from 2012-16. He previously spent four years on the coaching staff at Niagara University.

His career has also included stints with USA Hockey, where he has served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team that won gold in the 2020 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship and silver in the 2019 tournament.

"Josh is a highly respected coach with a knowledge of the game and experience at all levels of women's hockey that set him apart, and his passion for teaching and individual character are qualities I value in a leader," said Manon Rhéaume, PWHL Detroit General Manager. "Hockeytown is in his blood, and this is an opportunity I know he is eager to embrace with an understanding of what it means to represent this city and be part of its legacy."

PWHL Detroit:

Detroit's PWHL team, which does not have a name yet, was announced as one of four expansion teams joining the league next season.

Other cities getting expansion teams include San Jose, Las Vegas, and Hamilton, Ont.

What's next:

The PWHL Draft is set to be held June 17 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Buy tickets to the Draft here.