Rapper Jack Harlow to perform during Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime show

Rapper Jack Harlow will take the stage during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime show.

Harlow is most known for the hits "What's Poppin'" and "First Class," both Grammy-nominated tracks. Aside from his music career, he is also an actor and philanthropist, and debuted on the big screen in the remake of "White Men Can't Jump."

Michigan-based husband and wife country duo The War and Treaty will perform the National Anthem.

The Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23.