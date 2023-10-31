Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Jack Harlow to perform during Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime show

By Amber Ainsworth
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Rapper Jack Harlow will take the stage during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime show.

Harlow is most known for the hits "What's Poppin'" and "First Class," both Grammy-nominated tracks. Aside from his music career, he is also an actor and philanthropist, and debuted on the big screen in the remake of "White Men Can't Jump."

Michigan-based husband and wife country duo The War and Treaty will perform the National Anthem.

The Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

