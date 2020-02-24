Red Wings acquire picks, players in deadline deals

The Detroit Red Wings continued their rebuilding plan on Monday by acquiring future assets for players off their current roster.

First, they sent defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers for center Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick. The pick will fall in the 4th round of the 2020 draft or the third round of the 2021 draft. The Red Wings will receive the third-round pick if the Oilers make the final 4 and Green plays 50 percent of the games in rounds 1 and 2. Brodziak is currently injured and in the final year of his contract.

Next, the team dealt forward Andreas Athanasiou and left wing Ryan Kuffner to Edmonton for center Sam Gagner, a second-round pick in 2020 and a second-round pick in 2021.

Gagner is 30 years old and scored 5 goals for the Oilers in 36 games this season.

The Red Wings currently have 19 draft picks over the next two drafts.