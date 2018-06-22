Red Wings select forward Filip Zadina 6th overall and Joe Veleno 30th overall in the NHL Draft

article

The Detroit Red Wings selected forward Filip Zadina sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old Czech forward had 44 goals and 38 assists in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 6'1", 192 pound forward was named the top professional prospect of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in his lone season.

In seven games for the Czech Republic during the World Junior Championships this year, Zadina had seven goals and one assist while leading them to a fourth place finish.

Detroit then took forward Joe Veleno 30th overall in the NHL Draft which they got from Las Vegas in the Tomas Tatar trade.

Veleno,18, has played the last four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and compiled 48 goals, 114 assists in 171 games.

The 6'1, 189 pound Canadian grew up outside Montreal and is likely to play center for the Wings.

