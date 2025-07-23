Reports: Michigan Panthers could be leaving state as part of UFL shakeup

article

The Brief Multiple reports say that the UFL has plans to move four teams next season, including the Michigan Panthers. The shakeup would relocate the entire USFL Conference, which consists of four teams. The league has not confirmed the rumors.



The Michigan Panthers may soon be leaving the state, according to reports.

Citing multiple sources, Pro Football Newsroom (PFN) reported Tuesday that the United Football League (UFL) plans to relocate the entire USFL Conference for the 2026 season. This includes markets in Michigan, Houston, Birmingham, Ala., and Memphis, Tenn.

As these teams leave, Boise, Idaho, Columbus, Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida are expected to get teams, per reports.

According to the report, this shakeup comes after game attendance was down in all markets besides Michigan. TV ratings also decreased, according to PFN.

What they're saying:

After the reports that the teams are leaving, football reporter Mike Mitchell said the UFL provided a statement that said the league is planning for the next season, but did not confirm nor deny the rumors. It said, in part, "At this point, we have nothing to report on any unauthorized speculation."