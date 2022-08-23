Rodón stays hot as Longoria helps Giants beat Tigers, 3-1

Carlos Rodón continued his hot streak with seven strong innings on Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who won their eighth straight interleague game on the road.

Rodón allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter. He is 4-0 in his last five starts with a 1.44 ERA and has now recorded eight double-digit strikeout games this season.

The Tigers put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth on Victor Reyes' double and Javier Báez's infield single. Camilo Doval, who slipped trying to field Báez's grounder, then walked Eric Haase on four pitches to load the bases for Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera took a called third strike on the outside corner on the ninth pitch of the at-bat and Harold Castro grounded out to give Doval his 18th save.

Drew Hutchison (1-7) took the loss, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in five innings.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead on Joc Pederson's first-inning RBI single, but couldn't score again against Hutchison.

They had better luck against Daniel Norris, though. He retired the first two batters in the sixth, but Pederson walked and Evan Longoria followed with a long home run to left.

Longoria has 16 homers in 65 games against the Tigers, and his .307 batting average against them is second only to his .361 against the Mets.

Detroit didn't get a runner past first base until the sixth inning. With two out, Riley Greene was credited with a single when Rodon dropped a throw from first baseman Wilmer Flores, and he took second on a wild pitch. Rodon, though, struck out Reyes on the next pitch.

Báez led off the seventh with a bloop single and stole second before scoring on Haase's base hit. Rodón, though, got Cabrera to hit into a double play before striking out Harold Castro.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Tigers placed 2B Jonathan Schoop (ankle) on the injured list, retroactive to Aug. 21, and recalled INF Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo.

INTERLEAGUE LEGEND

Rodón has won his last eight interleague starts, never allowing more than one run. He has tied Mark Mulder for the second-longest streak in major-league history, one behind Freddy Garcia's 2001-03 streak with Seattle.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their two-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with Detroit's Matt Manning (0-1, 2.81) facing Logan Webb (11-6, 3.08).