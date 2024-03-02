Sergei Bobrovsky notches shutout as Panthers roll past Red Wings, 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his 42nd career shutout, Sam Reinhart scored his 42nd goal of the season, and the Florida Panthers silenced the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.

Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his fourth shutout this season and fifth of his career against the Red Wings. He also recorded a shutout at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2.

Bobrovsky has won nine of his last 10 starts.

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 02: Brandon Montour #62 of the Florida Panthers celebrates his goal during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on March 2, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images Expand

"He’s incredible," Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said. "It’s nice when your D can be aggressive, your forwards can be aggressive and if you make a mistake, he’s back there and he’s going to bail you out."

Reinhart has a franchise-record 24 power play goals, including a league-high 14 on the road.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe added a power-play goal.

Florida, which is 28-0-3 when leading after two periods, owns a league-high 21 road wins.

Alex Lyon made 33 saves for Detroit, which was blanked for the third time this season.

The game was scoreless after the first period but the Panthers were unfazed.

"It’s part of our game, it’s part of our DNA. We love playing in tight games," Rodrigues said. "We don’t get frustrated when the puck’s not going in. We stick to our game plan."

After the Panthers killed off two penalties earlier in the second period, Montour ended the deadlock at 8:50 with his sixth goal this season. He knocked in a rebound after Lyon made a skate save against Rodrigues.

"Those two penalty kills were critical," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

Reinhart notched his power-play goal at 13:06 of the period. With Jake Walman in the penalty box for holding, Reinhart scored from the slot. His shot deflected off defenseman Jeff Petry’s stick and over Lyon’s left shoulder.

"They just have every aspect covered," Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider said of the Panthers’ power play. "They have a good amount of low plays, they have good shooting from the sides and they move the puck really well up top. You’ve got to be prepared for everything, and for the most part we did a good job, but we let a couple creep in."

Bobrovsky made a pad save against Patrick Kane on a breakaway later in the period. Kane’s 10-game point streak was snapped.

"His hands are so quick," Bobrovsky said. "He made a hell of a move, so I just got my pad on it and got lucky."

Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season at 4:39 of the third on a slapshot from the right side.

Verhaeghe scored after Walman was given a 10-minute misconduct for roughing and slashing Gustav Forsling.

The Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Finals last season and Detroit coach Derek Lalonde believes they could do it again.

"If they win the Stanley Cup, I would not be surprised," he said. "In my mind, they are the hands-down favorite."

UP NEXT

Panthers: At New York Rangers on Monday.

Red Wings: At Colorado on Wednesday.