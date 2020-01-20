Sportsworks 1/19 - Roundtables Talk NFL, Lions, MLB, College Hoops & Pistons

From Sportsworks Sunday night, January 19th:

Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo of the Oakland Press & 97.1 FM and Will Burchfield of 97.1 FM to discuss the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, plus preview the Lions as their coaches head to Mobile, AL for the Senior Bowl, and also breakdown the cheating scandal in Major League baseball.

Later, Tim McCormick of Fox Sports Detroit joined Dan Miller to talk about the home court advantage in the Big Ten, the latest on the Michigan and MSU basketball teams, and the emergence of Derrick Rose with the Pistons.