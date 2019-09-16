SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo & John Niyo talk Lions first win

FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo on the roundtable to talk about the Lions 13-10 win over the Chargers. Pat says he thought it was good to see the Lions bounce back especially with all the adversity on Sunday. John thought it was important to see them win in the fourth quarter. The crew went in depth on the victory and what needs to change as they go forward, plus they break down the offense and the comfort Matthew Stafford is showing.

College football was next on the docket and Eastern Michigan beating Illinois on Saturday. The panel discussed how Chris Creighton has changed the culture and has made something out of nothing.

Next up was Michigan State's bad loss to Arizona State. John says the lack of offense is infecting the whole program right now. Pat says their blocking was terrible and besides Darrel Stewart their wide receivers haven't developed. Both John and Pat says it goes back to Mark Dantonio's decision in the offseason to re-shuffle the coaching staff.

The crew quickly previewed Michigan heading to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Jennifer Hammond was in Traverse City as the Red Wings open camp for the first time in the Steve Yzerman management era. John says you can tell the players are already looking over their shoulders since they know now they have to earn everything. Pat says they still have a lot of overvalued contracts and it will be interesting the blend of younger players and older players. They also discussed the fact the Red Wings aren't naming a captain again this season.

The panel moved on to the Tigers and Ron Gardenhire likely coming back next season. Pat says he wonders if the coaching staff has bought into the way the game is played today.

Lions Game Night came on as the guys discussed the strong offensive line performance, plus they previewed their upcoming game in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sunday.

