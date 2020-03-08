Sportsworks Sunday Night Roundtables on CBB, Wings, Pistons, & Tigers

The discussion on Sportsworks Sunday night started with Tim McCormick joining Woody Woodriffe to discuss Michigan's loss to Maryland, Michigan State clinching a third straight conference champioinship and looking ahead to the Big Ten Tournament for both teams.

Later, Woody was joined by Jamie Samuelsen and Will Burchfield to breakdown the Red Wings big win over the Lightning, plus the Pistons bright spots, more college hoops and some Tigers standing out so far this spring.