Stream Lions Thanksgiving game FREE on Tubi

The Brief When: Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX 2, Tubi, and FOX ONE Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX Streaming: FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes



The battle for the NFC North is one of the hottest in the NFL and this Thanksgiving, the Lions and Packers game is going to have enormous playoff implications.

As the NFL returns on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions welcome in the Green Bay Packers for a bit of revenge after the week one loss at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the high-powered Detroit Lions offense will host QB Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in a critical game. Both teams are battling for a better position in the NFC as the playoff picture starts to get a bit clearer. But both teams also have to topple the Chicago Bears down the stretch as former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the offense among the top in the league.

The great news for sports fans everywhere, this game is 100% free.

Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving on FOX 2

Timeline:

FOX 2's pregame coverage starts at 5 a.m.!

That's right. If you're up and getting your Thanksgiving feast ready, turn on FOX 2 on your TV or FOX LOCAL.

We're streaming pre-game coverage all morning long from the FOX 2 studios in Southfield until 10 a.m. That's when the FOX 2 Sports team takes over from Ford Field.

You never know what to expect on FOX 2 Lions Gameday live. A year ago, Jeff Daniels sang a tribute saying goodbye to the curse of Bobby Layne on Thanksgiving Day.

Then at 11, FOX takes over with their pregame show ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff LIVE from Ford Field.

You can watch all of it for free. Stream the morning and FOX 2 Lions Gameday Live on FOX LOCAL, then swap over to Tubi of FOX One.

Stream the Packers vs. Lions game

The Packers vs. Lions will be available for FREE on Tubi. You can also stream it on FOX One or watch it for free on FOX 2. You can also stream the game in 4K on certain devices.

The game is also on sreaming services that offer FOX, like YouTube TV or Fubo.

What is Tubi?

Tubi offers nearly 300,000 free movies and TV shows that you can stream to your phone or TV.

Tubi CEO Anjali Sud was raised in Flint, Michigan, and knows all about Detroit. She said the Motor City, and the state overall, are pivotal to Tubi's content.

"I think we have one of the largest collections of films made by Detroit filmmakers. I think we have over a thousand titles that are made by storytellers and creatives in Detroit, which is super awesome," Sud said. "It's funny 'cause like we still do this now, you know, it'll be like the trip to Bronner's every year for Christmas shopping, you know, all that stuff. Like that that's the sort of my classic kind of Flint traditions. And then Traverse City was always a special treat to be able to go."

So watching the Lions on Thanksgiving Day on Tubi felt natural.

"I have spent every Thanksgiving in Flint, Michigan with my family watching the Lions and it feels like, you know, sort of this tradition," Sud said. "So it's a huge, huge milestone for Tubi and for the industry and for consumers that we are showing that free streaming is is not just a growing business, but it's sustainable business."

Tubi has been on the scene for years but recently announced profitability and reports 1 billion hours watched per month by its 100 million monthly active users.

In other words, it's huge in the state and nationwide. Count Detroit rapper Trick Trick among the creators. Trick Trick and his manager, Mikey, made an independent film in 2018 and ‘The Last 24’ is now getting traction on Tubi.

"Tubi wasn't even, I don't even know if it was a company at the time - I don't know. But we did it. We did it with virtually no budget. We did it with our vision, our relationships, and it's a classic. It is great," Trick Trick said.

"So my point is - is that Tubi is giving that outlet as a major platform and stepping stone," Mikey said.

What is FOX One?

