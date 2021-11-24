The Game: How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan this weekend

It's here. The biggest game of the season is finally upon us. Once the turkey and sides have all been eaten and put away and the Lions have played their traditional Thanksgiving Day Classic, it's time for the college teams to settle it: Michigan. Ohio State. THE GAME.

The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on FOX - but the FOX pregame show starts even earlier.

FOX 2 will be sending several members of our team to Ann Arbor for live pre-game coverage. You can watch it in the player above or on your news app if you're at the game.

Then, starting at 10 a.m., FOX Sports takes over with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show.

You can watch the game from start to finish - including the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show - live from Ann Arbor on FOX 2 or on FOX Sports. Just click or tap this link to watch it on whatever device you want by logging in with your TV provider credentials.

Here's how to watch it on any TV provider in the Detroit area:

Antenna: Channel 2

Xfinity: Channel 2

Directv: Channel 663

Dish Network: Channel 8033

Spectrum: Channel 2

WOW!: Channel 202

Wyandotte Cable: Channel 502

If you don't have cable, there are several options for streaming the game – YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.

Tickets are available for the game, but only through StubHub, and tickets start there at $210 each and go up to almost $1,000.

Advertisement