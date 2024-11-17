Three Lions players cross 100 yards as Detroit dominates Jaguars

article

Jared Goff had four touchdown passes and 412 yards through the air as the Lions offense put on a shot Sunday night. Goff had a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Detroit won the game, 52-6.

The NFC-leading Lions (9-1) have won eight straight and nine of their first 10 games in a season for the first time since 1934. Detroit’s winning margin of 46 points was the largest in franchise history, and it handed Jacksonville its biggest-ever defeat. The Lions also set a franchise record in total yards with 644.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was over 150 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Jameson Williams had 124 yards on just four catches and also scored a touchdown. Running back Jamyr Gibbs crossed 100 total yards (69 rushing and 54 receiving yards), and David Montgomery just missed crossing the combined century mark with 95 total yards with 75 on the ground and 20 more through the air.

The Lions scored touchdowns on their first seven drives, before pulling the starters early in the fourth quarter with a 49-6 lead at the time.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Ge Expand

Making his Lions debut, Zedarius Smith earned a sack on defense, while Kerby Joseph caught a league-leading 7th interception for the season.

Jake Bates remained perfect on the season with a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Lions scored 28 straight points after the Jaguars opened the scoring with a 59-yard first quarter field goal, then after the Jaguars kicked another field goal, the Lions scored another 24 unanswered points.

Jacksonville rookie Cam Little made a career-best 59-yard field goal on the game-opening drive and closed the first half with another field goal.

In between those kicks, the Lions scored four touchdowns to take a 28-3 lead, and they didn’t take it easy on the Jags after halftime.

Montgomery started the scoring barrage with a 2-yard run and Gibbs followed with a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Montgomery had a 6-yard run for his second score and Goff threw a 27-yard pass to St. Brown in the second quarter, extending the receiver’s franchise record with a touchdown catch to eight straight games.

The Lions didn’t take their foot off the gas in the Motor City, going ahead 49-6 early in the fourth quarter after Goff threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, a 5-yarder to Brock Wright and a 9-yard strike to St. Brown on the right side of the end zone.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions tries to break a tackle by Andre Cisco #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Expand

Hendon Hooker gave Goff a break midway through the fourth and set up Jake Bates’ 54-yard field goal. Detroit ran out the clock in the final minutes, mercifully choosing not to score again.

Jacksonville’s Mac Jones struggled, starting for a second straight week in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence. He was 17 of 29 for 138 yards yards and was picked off near Detroit’s end zone late in the third quarter, floating a pass that Kerby Joseph took advantage of for his seventh interception this season.

Injuries

Jags: Lawrence (shoulder) missed his second straight game and RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) was also inactive. CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder), C Mitch Morse (eye) and WR Gabe Davis (knee) were hurt during the game.

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone left the game with a forearm injury, CB Carlton Davis played sparingly after having a hand injury earlier in the week and TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) was inactive.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Expand

Up next

The Jags have a bye before hosting Houston on Dec. 1, and question becomes whether Pederson still has a job when they return.

The Lions play at Indianapolis on Sunday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball up the field in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Ge Expand