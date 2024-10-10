Tigers fall to Guardians 5-4 as Cleveland stays alive, forcing ALDS Game 5 Saturday

article

If the long-shot Tigers are indeed a team of destiny this October - the ticket to the American League Championship Series will need a rain check, at least for now.

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Tigers 5-4 to force Game Five Saturday in a winner-take-all tie-breaker, knotting the series up 2-2.

The Guardians got a big two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning from David Fry, to go up 4-3. In the top of the ninth inning, Fry added a squeeze bunt, scoring Brayan Rocchio from third base for an extra insurance run at 5-3.

Detroit mounted one last gasp, powered by a Justyn Henry-Molloy pinch-hit leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth. But two subsequent ground-outs including one by Jace Jung scored him, but a Matt Vierling strikeout ended the game.

The Tigers led 3-2 after the sixth inning when Wenceel Perez's two-out RBI single scored Kerry Carpenter and put runners at the corners. Zach McKinistry was then hit by pitch loading the bases, but a ground out by Trey Sweeney ended the threat.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, McKinstry hit a solo home run to the opposite field in left, to tie it 2-2 to chase Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee from the mound.

The top of the 5th inning saw Cleveland go up 2-1 on a Jose Ramirez solo shot home run to left field.

Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson struck out Will Brennan swinging with two runners on in the third inning, ending the threat.

The Tigers scored on sacrifice fly by Trey Sweeney scoring Colt Keith.

After the Guardians opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single by Lane Thomas, the Tigers answered 1-1 on a sacrifice fly by Sweeney scoring Colt Keith.

The Tigers, with 44,923 in attendance, set the new postseason record for largest crowd at Comerica Park, breaking its record from one night earlier.