Tigers lose to Guardians 7-3 ending playoff run in Game 5 of ALDS

The clock struck midnight on the Tigers' magical postseason run, falling 7-3 to the Guardians in the fifth and final game of the American League Divisional Series playoff Saturday.

The Guardians advance to the American League Championship Series to play the New York Yankees on Monday, while the Tigers are left to think of what might have been after forcing Cleveland to the brink of elimination Thursday, before dropping the last two games.

The Guardians' big blow came in the fifth inning on a Lane Thomas grand slam, then added a run in the seventh from a Lane RBI single.

Cleveland added a Brayan Rocchio RBI single in the eighth, making it 7-3.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers threatened when Parker Sweeney got a leadoff walk, but Jake Rogers was robbed with a leaping shortstop grab for an out and Trey Sweeney flied out to left.

With a runner at second, Kerry Carpenter struck out swinging against reliever Emmanuel Clase.

The Tigers added runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh, clawing back. In the top of the sixth, Jake Rogers RBI single, cutting it to 5-2. Sweeney walked, loading the bases. but Carpenter struck was out swinging by Cleveland reliever Hunter Gaddis.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 12: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers scores a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Five of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the seventh inning, Colt Keith hit an RBI single off the centerfield wall, scoring Riley Greene, making it 5-3. But the threat ended with a Spencer Torkelson strikeout.

The Tigers made it 1-0 in the fifth inning when Sweeney got a leadoff walk then came home on a Carpenter single off the base of the right-centerfield wall.

The Tigers stranded two runners in the first and fourth innings, and one in the second.

Ace Tarik Skubal got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning as the Guardians got a single, an error by Greene in left field when a pop fly went off his glove and an intentional walk to Jose Ramirez.

Skubal went six innings allowing six hits with six strikeouts, while walking one and hitting one batter.

The Guardians advance to play the New York Yankees at 7 p.m. Monday in Game 1 of the ALCS.