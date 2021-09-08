What to expect at Ford Field as fans return to Detroit Lions games

The last time the Detroit Lions played a game in front of fans at Ford Field, a lot was different - both on the field and off of it - but the fans are back on Sunday, Sept. 12, and there's a lot to know before the game starts.

On Dec. 29, 2019, fans were last allowed inside Ford Field for a Lions game - a loss to the Packers. The quarterback of that team was David Blough who stepped in for an injured Matthew Stafford earlier that year after Jeff Driskel lost three straight. That team started the season at 2-1-1 going into the bye week. Then only won one more game the rest of the way.

A few months later, COVID-19 shut down most of the world and, by the time the 2020 season came around, fans weren't allowed inside Ford Field. The 2020 version of the lions, led by Stafford, were incrementally better in the win column and finished at 5-11. After the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans, the Lions fired Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn.

Detroit then beat the Bears 34-30 in Chicago but lost four straight after. As the season ended, the writing was on the wall that the Stafford era was over.

Three weeks after the season ended, the Lions hired Brad Holmes as general manager away from the Los Angeles Rams where he had worked for 18 years and worked his way up from scout all the way to the front office. The next day, Dan Campbell was hired as the new head coach and the new regime was in place. The big question mark was Stafford and where he would go.

In late January, word leaked that the Lions had a deal to send Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks and a third-round pick in 2021. It wasn't official until the new league year started in March.

Stafford was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft and threw for more than 45,000 yards as a Lion. Three times with Stafford under center, the Lions went to the playoffs but never came away with a win. He admitted that he wanted to finish his career in Detroit but needed a fresh start. In his 12 years as QB, Stafford went through three GMs and four head coaches. It was time - for both sides.

In Goff, the Lions got a 26-year-old veteran with playoff experience (including a Super Bowl run in 2018) but lost confidence in the coaching staff in LA. Goff is starting a four-year, $134 million contract with $110 million guaranteed and had been a steady winner in LA, but his high propensity for turnovers and lack of improvement over the past two seasons led the front office to speak openly of a future without Goff.

Ok - so that's who the fans will be cheering for. Now let's talk about what you'll actually be experiencing this year as fans are back.

Are COVID-19 vaccinations or masks required at Ford Field?

In July, the Lions announced that Ford Field will be open for fans to attend with no requirement of vaccinations or masks. That will still be true.

The Lions are not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or masks to be worn. However, fans are encouraged to wear masks indoors. This in accordance with the City of Detroit's Health Department and the CDC recommendation.

"We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood in July. "We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state, and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff, and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them."

The Lions are offering free masks for anyone who wants them at guest services booths throughout the stadium.

How to buy parking for Ford Field

The Lions are making getting the game as easy as possible - at least, once you get near Ford Field, they can't say anything about the traffic on I-75, the Lodge, or any other highway.

You can buy a parking spot now and reserve your spot today before you head to the game on the Lions' site. As of Wednesday morning, the closest parking spot would cost you $105. It gets cheaper from there with prices as low as $15.

If you wanted to ride the QLine for the opener you're out of luck. The QLine has been shut down since March 2020 because of the pandemic but it is expected to back up and running by the end of September. It will open the day after the Baltimore game in Detroit and won't be available for fans until Oct. 17 against Cincinnati.

What time do gates open for Lions games?

Ford Field is open for you to come in 2 hours early for the Lions games. So if they play at 1, the gates are open at 11 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to get to the games early and, if you do, you can take part in Power Hour. Honestly, that's the best time to buy concessions. Check out our food rundown for details on the deals. Hint: they're really good deals.

What is allowed inside Ford Field?

Back in 2015, the Lions and the NFL implemented a bag policy that allows certain items into the games. Specifically, it's the bags that are the biggest concern. They have to be clear, vinyl, or PVC and no larger than 12"x6"x12". Think of a one-gallon freezer bag. That's the size you can bring in.

You can also bring a small clutch bag, camera, or binocular cases no larger than 4.5" by 6.5".

Medically necessary items like insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small soft pack coolers, and breast pumps are allowed. As are infant items in clear bag - like bottles and formula. Do not bring a diaper bag. You'll be turned away.

Small radios with a earpiece/headphones

Small umbrellas that fit under the seat

Handheld posters and signs without poles - it can't block someone's view

Battery operated clothing or signs - must pass inspection

Football helmets. Altered helmets, hats or clothing with spikes or weapons can't be brought in

Tablets

The list of what you can't bring in is significantly longer.

Advertisement