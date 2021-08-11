QLINE to resume in September with free rides through end of 2021

article

The QLINE, Detroit's streetcar along Woodward Avenue, will resume operations on Sept. 27 after stopping rides due to COVID-19 in March 2020.

Rides will be free through the end of the year to help support businesses near the train's route.

QLINE will run every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're excited to welcome back riders to the QLINE," said M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski. "Our team is looking forward to providing a great experience on our streetcars and reconnecting people to the places they want to go along the Woodward corridor."