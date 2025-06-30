WNBA returning to Detroit in 2029, with Jared Goff and former pistons among team owners

article

The Brief Detroit is getting a WNBA team again. The city was selected as one of three for an expansion team for the women's basketball league. Play is expected to begin in 2029.



It's official - women's professional basketball is coming back to Detroit.

Detroit is one of three expansion cities for the WNBA. The expansion will bring the league to 15 teams.

What we know:

Detroit's team is expected to begin play in 2029 under the majority ownership of Pistons owner Tom Gore. Minority owners include former Pistons Chris Webber and Grant Hill, and Detroit Lions player Jared Goff.

The new team will play at Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Pistons and Red Wings. A new practice facility will be built for the team.

"I think this will be bigger than just the basketball team coming back. It’s recognition of all the things that are happening in the city. And finally, I think it’s going to have a real economic impact," Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said.

Other cities getting WNBA expansion teams include Cleveland, which previously had a WNBA team, in 2028 and Philadelphia in 2030.

"These are proud cities with powerful sports legacies, each one rich in basketball tradition," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

The backstory:

Detroit previously had a WNBA team, the Shock.

The Shock played from 1998 until its final season in 2009, the year after the team won the championship for the third time.

The team relocated from Michigan to Oklahoma, where it was renamed the Tulsa Shock before finally moving to Texas and being named the Dallas Wings.

Dig deeper:

A possible WNBA return to Detroit began swirling earlier this year, with a group of investors, including Webber, Goff, Hill, and more pushing to get a women's team back in Detroit. It was a move that garnered support from city and state leadership, including Mayor Mike Duggan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Michiganders are fired up," Whitmer said in January. "Our passion for our teams and players is unmatched, our commitment to our communities remains unwavering, and our vision for women’s sports is crystal clear. My administration stands ready to support this franchise’s success."