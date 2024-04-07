Zack Gelof delivers as the Oakland A’s cruise past the Detroit Tigers 7-1

DETROIT (AP) — Zack Gelof had four hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs to help the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Sunday.

Gelof hit an RBI triple in the first and scored on JJ Bleday’s single. He connected for his first homer of the season in the second against Jack Flaherty. He also had two singles.

Abraham Toro had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Oakland, which collected two wins in the three-game series.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 7, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) Expand

Oakland starter Joe Boyle (1-1) struck out six while pitching five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Boyle has recorded two of his three career victories against the Tigers.

Riley Greene hit his third homer for Detroit in the eighth inning. Flaherty (0-1) was charged with six runs and nine hits in six innings.

Flaherty made his Tigers debut last weekend, surrendering one run in six innings at the Chicago White Sox. He allowed two runs in his first eight pitches on Sunday.

The A’s made it 6-0 in the fourth when Toro knocked in Ryan Noda with an infield single.

Greene ended the Tigers’ 16-inning scoreless drought with his drive to right-center against Kyle Muller.

Seth Brown drove in the Athletics’ final run with a ninth-inning single.

Oakland outfielder Brent Rooker left in the fourth with abdominal soreness.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Alex Wood (0-1, 9.72 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Texas on Tuesday.

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series at Pittsburgh on Monday.