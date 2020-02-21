Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.
Kobe and Gianna: Fans get commemorative T-shirts, pins and photo-filled program at memorial
Fans who attended the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant received a T-shirt, special pin and program featuring dozens of photos of the pair and their family.
‘When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died’: Michael Jordan tearfully pays tribute to Kobe
Coverage of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life, held on February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Thousands attend public memorial for Kobe, Gianna Bryant at Staples Center
The public memorial will be held today at Staples Center in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. FOX 2 will livestream the memorial beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
