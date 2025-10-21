State police rescue injured red-tailed hawk in northern Michigan

The Brief State police in northern Michigan recently came to the rescue of an injured red-tailed hawk. The trooper body camera video shows the maneuver using a blanket and dog crate. Red-tailed hawks are the most common variety of the bird in Northern America.



State police troopers recently came to the rescue of an injured red-tailed hawk in a newly released video online from northern Michigan.

The backstory:

On Oct. 15, troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a Grayling parking lot on a report of the injured bird, using a blanket and a dog cage,

Michigan State Police body camera video shows the trooper cautiously approach the bird before throwing the blanket over it.

Video shows him picking up the hawk gingerly and carrying it to the open dog crate.

"Should I keep it in the blanket?" he asks another trooper. "Yeah, and then just set it in there and then you can get the blanket out. Tip (the crate) up and then you can just drop it down in there."

"He didn't fight at all," the trooper remarked before uncovering the bird partially inside. "Alright, you're going to be upside down, buddy."

Troopers then contacted the Department of Natural Resources and transported it to the Association to Rescue Kritters.

MSP said the hawk will be cared for at the A.R.K. until it can be released back into wild.

Screenshot from MSP Seventh District X account.