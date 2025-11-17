The Brief Customers can purchase a used car from Ford on Amazon thanks to a new program launched by the automaker. Pre-owned vehicles can be found on Amazon Autos where those who want to buy a model can search the inventories of nearby dealerships. All purchases come with a 14-day/1,000-mile-money-back guarantee.



Ford is now selling its used vehicles on Amazon.

The company's pre-owned cars and trucks will be available through the e-commerce giant's auto sales site. However, the program is only launching in select cities.

Big picture view:

According to the automaker, customers can purchase a used Ford car on Amazon Autos.

Three tiers of pre-owned vehicles will be available: Gold, Blue, and EV certified. The company adds there is a 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee for those that want to return their vehicle.

The collaboration allows customers to browse a local dealership's inventory directly through Amazon's website. Most of the paperwork can be made online before a time to pickup the vehicle is scheduled.

The company added each vehicle is backed by the Ford Blue Advantage warranty, which means it passed a "multi-point inspection" and has roadside assistance.

Dig deeper:

The three tiers of vehicles for sale range from Gold, Blue, and EV.

Gold Certified: Ford vehicles up to six years old with fewer than 80,000 miles. They undergo a 172-point inspection and include a 12-month/12,000-mile (whichever comes first) comprehensive limited warranty.

Blue Certified: Ford and other brands up to 10 years old with fewer than 150,000 miles. These vehicles pass a 139-point inspection and come with a 90-day/4,000-mile (whichever comes first) comprehensive limited warranty.

EV Certified: Electric Ford vehicles up to six years old with fewer than 80,000 miles. They receive a specialized 127-point inspection and the same comprehensive warranty coverage as Gold Certified vehicles.

Customers can browse an inventory within a 75-mile radius.

What you can do:

The program is currently available in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas. It will be made available to additional markets at a later time.