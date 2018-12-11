After debates, Whitmer's name was floated for vice president. She's not interested
Give a one-word reaction to the statement: "Gretchen Whitmer for vice president." Ever since her appearance at the Detroit Democratic presidential debate in July, Whitmer's name has managed to float onto the rumor mill of potential nominees for vice president.
Michelle Obama surprises students in Detroit
Former first lady Michelle Obama made a special stop Tuesday in Detroit ahead of her book tour event.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in studio
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer joins us live after winning the August primary.
Melania Trump, Betsy Devos visiting middle school in West Bloomfield
First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy Devos are visiting a middle school in metro Detroit Monday.
Sen. Stabenow announces Bring Jobs Home Act
Sen. Debbie Stabenow reintroduces her Bring Jobs Home Act.
Donald Trump takes the oath of President
Donald J. Trump took the oath as President of the United States on Friday, January 20, 2017.
It's official: Michigan electors unanimously vote for Donald Trump
All 16 Electoral votes went to Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Electoral College to cast votes for president today
Protests are planned for state capitals, but they are unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump.
Michigan company has made solar shingles for years
Robert Allen from Luma Solar joined us on The Nine to tell us about his solar roof shingles.
President Obama to speak in Ann Arbor ahead of Election Day
Students and others have been filing into the area all morning long in hopes of hearing the president speak. Doors open for the event at Ray Fisher Stadium at 9 a.m.
Vice presidential nominee Pence talks jobs, economy in Shelby Twp
He might be second on the Donald Trump presidential ticket, but Mike Pence alone sold out the room at $65 a seat for the Republican fundraiser.
Hillary Clinton to speak at Wayne State Oct. 10
She's hoping to encourage people to register to vote in the presidential election. The deadline to register is on Tuesday.
Bill Clinton joins union members for Labor Day parade in Detroit
His visit to the city Monday comes two days after his wife's opponent, Donald Trump, visited a predominantly black church in Detroit.
Bill Clinton joins union members for Labor Day parade in Detroit
His visit to the city Monday comes two days after his wife's opponent, Donald Trump, visited a predominantly black church in Detroit.
Hillary Clinton to tout jobs plan in Warren
She'll be speaking at Futuramic Tool & Engineering in Warren that afternoon to describe how her jobs plan is the right choice for American workers.
Tika Sumpter on playing Michelle Obama
Actress Tika Sumpter joins us on The Nine.
Gov. Mike Pence speaking in Novi Thursday
Trump took notice of Pence during the Indiana primary, noting that the governor had high praise for him despite endorsing one of his rivals.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow excited for Hillary Clinton to make history at the DNC
Senator Debbie Stabenow (D, MI) joins us from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Never Trump movement plans final effort to block Trump
Donald Trump is expected to officially get the nominee on Tuesday but not before the 'Never Trump' movement makes one final push.
Vietnam veteran who saved 44 in destroyed chopper receives Medal of Honor
Charles Kettles says he was just doing his job to save 44 lives. For that bravery, he received the nation's highest honor.