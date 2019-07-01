SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski &amp; Jamie Samuelsen on the roundtable as they talked about the Lions preseason game number three and the fact Frank Ragnow and Jarrad Davis don't have season-ending injuries.

SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Pat Caputo

FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski &amp; Pat Caputo on the roundtable as they talked Lions Training Camp as it's been scaling up to the arrival of the New England Patriots Monday.

SportsWorks: Miller, Wojnowski & Burchfield
FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Will Burchfield on the roundtable as they talked Lions training camp & the signing of Mike Daniels, plus Tigers and the MLB trade deadline.

SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Jamie Samuelsen & Pat Caputo

FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Jamie Samuelsen &amp; Pat Caputo on the roundtable to talk about the Tigers averaging one win a week the last few weeks and how they weren't prepared going into this season.