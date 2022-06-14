Chef Elwin's Potato Leek Soup served warm or chilled

Chef Elwin from Elwin & Company in Berkley shares his recipe for potato leek soup.

Elwin & Company 2971 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley, MI 48072

Potato & Leek Soup

Serves 6 - 8

Ingredients Equipment

4 C Peeled and diced Yukon Gold potatoes Large and medium soup pots + ladle

1 C Each diced onion, carrot & celery Cutting board & knives

2 C Sliced well washed leeks (green part discarded) Measuring cups & spoons

½ LB Butter Wire whisk

¾ LB All purpose flour Rubber spatula

8 C Chicken or vegetable stock Food processor or emersion blender

¼ TSP Ground sage, nutmeg & dry mustard Serving bowls

1 C Heavy cream (Half & Half if preferred)

2 TBL Freshly chopped chives

(Diced cooked potatoes, chicken breast. Lobster or shrimp if desired)

Method

1/ In the large soup pot heat the butter until bubbling. Add the carrots, onions, celery and well drained leeks. Cook over medium heat until the carrots are semi soft, and the onions are translucent. Add the flour, stir until mixture is smooth and well blended.

2 In the medium pot heat the chicken or vegetable stock.

3/ Using a ladle or measuring cup slowly add the hot stock to flour/butter mixture whisking continually until a smooth creamy soup is achieved. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for about 15 minutes.

4/ Using the food processor or emersion wand purée the soup until smooth.

5/ Once again using the medium pot gently heat the heavy cream or half & half. Be careful not to let it burn! Slowly whisk in the heated cream or half & half and simmer about 5 – 10 minutes.

6/ Add chopped parsley or chives and any of the additional optional items if you choose.

This soup is delicious served either warm or chilled