Eve Aronoff-Fernandez from Frita Batidos demo Turkey Frita

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

TURKEY FRITA MIX

Ingredients       

  • 1 eggs
  • 2 teaspoon sriracha (Shark brand)
  • 2 Tablespoon A-1 sauce
  • 4 teaspoon chili mélange
  • 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper ground
  • 1 ¼ lbs ground turkey
  • 2 cups fresh brioche bread, torn into chunks

Instructions

  1. Combine eggs and seasonings until well mixed in large vessel
  2. Add ground turkey and brioche bread, combining very gently, folding together. DO NOT OVER MIX
  3. Taste by cooking test patty and adjust seasoning as needed by evenly distributing additional seasoning over entire surface area, folding together and making another test patty to check seasoning
  4. Form 4 oz patties.

Frita Batidos put a Mexican twist on Thanksgiving

LEMON SCENTED MAYONNAISE

Ingredients                                                    

  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tsp Sriracha
  • 1 bunch Scallions, cut on long bias
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup mayo (homemade or Hellmans)

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients
  2. Adjust seasoning generously to taste  

CHILE MELANGE

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons ground chili powder 
  • 2 tablespoons ground paprika 
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander 
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 3 tablespoons ground cayenne 
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper 
  • 3 teaspoons dried oregano 
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ancho chile 
  • 1/4 teaspoon urfat isot (Turkish pepper)* 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground habanero chile 

Instructions

  1. Combine well and store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. 