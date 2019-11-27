Eve Aronoff-Fernandez from Frita Batidos demo Turkey Frita
TURKEY FRITA MIX
Ingredients
- 1 eggs
- 2 teaspoon sriracha (Shark brand)
- 2 Tablespoon A-1 sauce
- 4 teaspoon chili mélange
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper ground
- 1 ¼ lbs ground turkey
- 2 cups fresh brioche bread, torn into chunks
Instructions
- Combine eggs and seasonings until well mixed in large vessel
- Add ground turkey and brioche bread, combining very gently, folding together. DO NOT OVER MIX
- Taste by cooking test patty and adjust seasoning as needed by evenly distributing additional seasoning over entire surface area, folding together and making another test patty to check seasoning
- Form 4 oz patties.
LEMON SCENTED MAYONNAISE
Ingredients
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tsp Sriracha
- 1 bunch Scallions, cut on long bias
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup mayo (homemade or Hellmans)
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients
- Adjust seasoning generously to taste
CHILE MELANGE
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons ground chili powder
- 2 tablespoons ground paprika
- 2 tablespoons ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 tablespoons ground cayenne
- 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
- 3 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ancho chile
- 1/4 teaspoon urfat isot (Turkish pepper)*
- 1/4 teaspoon ground habanero chile
Instructions
- Combine well and store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.