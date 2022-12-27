How to make an easy and trendy Brunch Board with Chef Kelli

When assembling these boards, you can smear your spreads on the board for a rustic look or use a piping bag with a star tip for a more elevated look.

Butters

Start by whipping softened butter then add your flavorings and toppings as follows:

Maple cinnamon pecan butter- maple extract or syrup, cinnamon and chopped toasted pecans, sprinkle top with flake salt and pecans for garnish

Roasted Garlic Rosemary- roast a head of garlic with olive oil until soft, chop fresh rosemary and mix into butter, top with flake salt and additional rosemary.

Orange Cranberry- combine orange zest and dried chopped dried cranberries, add some toasted walnuts for an extra twist, and garnish with candied oranges and cranberriesHerb and sea salt- chop your favorite herbs, we used chives, parsley and rosemary and mix into butter with flake salt

Sweet Dips

Nutella- spread on board in desired design and sprinkle chopped toasted hazelnuts and flake salt for garnish

Cookie butter-top spread with mini chocolate chips and or caramel sauce for an extra sweet twist

Chocolate almond butter- top with toasted almonds and flake salt

Peanut butter- top with toasted peanuts and drizzle some honey for garnish

Dippers

You can make or purchase a variety of breakfast breads as well as cookies, cut fruit such as apples or anything your heart desires for example:

Belgium waffles

Crepes

Pancakes

Toasted baguettes

Croissants

Bagels

Biscuits

Scones

Cinnamon rolls

All these items can be purchased and make ahead of time for a stress-free holiday bunch!