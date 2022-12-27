Expand / Collapse search

How to make an easy and trendy Brunch Board with Chef Kelli

Brunch Board with Chef Kelli

Pancakes, bagels, waffles and breads with your favorite butters, dips and spreads!

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - When assembling these boards, you can smear your spreads on the board for a rustic look or use a piping bag with a star tip for a more elevated look.

Butters

Start by whipping softened butter then add your flavorings and toppings as follows:

  • Maple cinnamon pecan butter- maple extract or syrup, cinnamon and chopped toasted pecans, sprinkle top with flake salt and pecans for garnish
  • Roasted Garlic Rosemary- roast a head of garlic with olive oil until soft, chop fresh rosemary and mix into butter, top with flake salt and additional rosemary.
  • Orange Cranberry- combine orange zest and dried chopped dried cranberries, add some toasted walnuts for an extra twist, and garnish with candied oranges and cranberriesHerb and sea salt- chop your favorite herbs, we used chives, parsley and rosemary and mix into butter with flake salt

 

Sweet Dips

  • Nutella- spread on board in desired design and sprinkle chopped toasted hazelnuts and flake salt for garnish
  • Cookie butter-top spread with mini chocolate chips and or caramel sauce for an extra sweet twist
  • Chocolate almond butter- top with toasted almonds and flake salt
  • Peanut butter- top with toasted peanuts and drizzle some honey for garnish

 

Dippers

You can make or purchase a variety of breakfast breads as well as cookies, cut fruit such as apples or anything your heart desires for example:

  • Belgium waffles
  • Crepes 
  • Pancakes
  • Toasted baguettes
  • Croissants
  • Bagels
  • Biscuits
  • Scones
  • Cinnamon rolls

All these items can be purchased and make ahead of time for a stress-free holiday bunch!