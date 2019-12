We are talking about mixing up some drinks for New Year's Eve and Zim's vodka came to visit with some ideas.

Zim is short for Ziemniak, which is the Polish word for potato and Zim's is a Michigan-based business.

Zim's is gluten-free, GMO free, kosher and organic. About 95 percent of all vodka in the world is made with wheat or grain.

Zim's stopped by to show us the Snowflake Martini and the Sparkling Rasp-tini.