Recipe: Rhubarb sorbet with Dorsey College

Published  May 23, 2024 11:09am EDT
Recipes
Cooking with summer fruits

Dorsey College's culinary director Matthew Schellig shares how to cook with summer fruits.

Matthew Schellig, the culinary director at Dorsey College, demonstrates how you can cook with fruits this summer.

Rhubard sorbet

2 cups water
2 cups sugar
1 lbs Rhubarb skins

Procedure        
Combine sugar and water to make a simple syrup        
Steep the rhubarb in the simple syrup for 15-20 minutes until there is a nice rhubarb flavor        
Cool in the refrigerator then freeze in the ice cream freezer. 