Recipe: Rhubarb sorbet with Dorsey College
Matthew Schellig, the culinary director at Dorsey College, demonstrates how you can cook with fruits this summer.
Find your new career at Dorsey College's Career Exploration Day. Also, learn about the new incubation kitchen at Oakland Hope in Pontiac. Learn more here.
Rhubard sorbet
2 cups water
2 cups sugar
1 lbs Rhubarb skins
Procedure
Combine sugar and water to make a simple syrup
Steep the rhubarb in the simple syrup for 15-20 minutes until there is a nice rhubarb flavor
Cool in the refrigerator then freeze in the ice cream freezer.