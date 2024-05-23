Recipe: Rhubarb sorbet with Dorsey College

Matthew Schellig, the culinary director at Dorsey College, demonstrates how you can cook with fruits this summer.

Find your new career at Dorsey College's Career Exploration Day. Also, learn about the new incubation kitchen at Oakland Hope in Pontiac. Learn more here.

Rhubard sorbet

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

1 lbs Rhubarb skins

Procedure

Combine sugar and water to make a simple syrup

Steep the rhubarb in the simple syrup for 15-20 minutes until there is a nice rhubarb flavor

Cool in the refrigerator then freeze in the ice cream freezer.