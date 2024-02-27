Recipe: The Silver Shamrocks' Oyster Chowder

Don't like clams? Check out this oyster chowder:

The Silver Shamrocks' Oyster Chowder

3 tablespoons butter

1 large carrot, diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 large stalk celery, diced

1 head of fennel, julienned

¾ cup dry white wine

3 medium Yukon gold or red potatoes, diced

1-2 handfuls of spinach, chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Old Bay

2 cups fish stock, oyster liquor, or clam juice

2 tins smoked oysters, roughly chopped or fresh oysters

2 cups heavy cream

2-4 dashes Tabasco

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (thyme, chives, parsley)

1- In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and add carrot, onion, celery, garlic, fennel and potatoes. Sauté until vegetables soften, and season lightly with salt and pepper.

2- Deglaze pan with white wine until evaporated.

3- Add stock. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are cooked though. Add cream, and cook until slightly reduced.

4- Add Old Bay, Tabasco, Salt and Pepper

5- Turn heat to low and add the chopped smoked oysters, spinach LAST. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.

6- Serve with oyster crackers, or in a sourdough bread bowl.

