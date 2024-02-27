Recipe: The Silver Shamrocks' Oyster Chowder
Don't like clams? Check out this oyster chowder:
The Silver Shamrocks' Oyster Chowder
3 tablespoons butter
1 large carrot, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 large stalk celery, diced
1 head of fennel, julienned
¾ cup dry white wine
3 medium Yukon gold or red potatoes, diced
1-2 handfuls of spinach, chopped
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon Old Bay
2 cups fish stock, oyster liquor, or clam juice
2 tins smoked oysters, roughly chopped or fresh oysters
2 cups heavy cream
2-4 dashes Tabasco
Salt and black pepper to taste
Fresh herbs (thyme, chives, parsley)
1- In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and add carrot, onion, celery, garlic, fennel and potatoes. Sauté until vegetables soften, and season lightly with salt and pepper.
2- Deglaze pan with white wine until evaporated.
3- Add stock. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are cooked though. Add cream, and cook until slightly reduced.
4- Add Old Bay, Tabasco, Salt and Pepper
5- Turn heat to low and add the chopped smoked oysters, spinach LAST. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
6- Serve with oyster crackers, or in a sourdough bread bowl.