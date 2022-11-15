1-2 inches of snow expected while temperatures tumble later this week

Low pressure heading our way will bring light rain and snow to Southeast Michigan today.

A few showers are possible this morning, but our precipitation chances increase further in the mid and late morning. Off and on showers for the afternoon.

Minor accumulations of snow on grassy surfaces are possible today, while others may not even see a flake.

The chance for snow increases area wide this evening and tonight and the snow becomes a bit more likely to stick, final accumulations will range from little to nothing in the city and south to an inch or more to the north and west.

Even colder air rushes in behind our midweek system and scattered lake effect showers remain Thursday and Friday. Localized impacts may be felt, and the cold will intensify late in the week.