2022 ends on a warm note in the 40s and 50s with rain likely Friday

The final Friday of 2022 will wrap up on a wet note as rain moves in early and sticks around for the majority of the day.

By the time we wake up some spotty showers will already be here and will get heavier at times throughout the day. High temperatures hang around the same number we wake up with, which is nearly 53 degrees.

Rain becomes more consistent as we head overnight, as temperatures gradually descend to about 38 degrees. Due to the milder temperatures, we do not anticipate any winter weather, which is good.

Heading into New Year's Eve, plan on a slightly cooler day compared to Friday but still mild compared to average.

Highs will be in the lower 40s. Rain chances begin to taper off by lunchtime giving us a dryer drive to wherever your New Year's Eve plans take you. Overnight temperatures fall to near freezing, but I do not anticipate much ice on the roads due to the warm stretch leading up to it (thank goodness!)

New Year's Day will be cloudy and above average, with highs again in the lower 40s.

Stay safe and have fun!