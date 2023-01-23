Metro Detroit Weather: 3-5 more inches of snow expected in Southeast Michigan this week

It may not have added up too much, but the snow totals left over from this weekend weren't minor when considering the January that Southeast Michigan had.

Up to three inches dropped for residents in Metro Detroit that stuck around for the winter. And more could be on the way.

Get the FOX 2 Weather App on your tablet or smartphone to track this snowstorm as it arrives this week.

The next system that will hit Michigan is already building out west with the beginnings of a system building over the lower Rocky Mountains. It could bring somewhere between three and five inches, though those totals could change.

Southeast Michigan temperatures are expected to hover at or around freezing for the bulk of the week.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system building out west is beginning to carve a path to the Great Lakes. Several states expecting to be in the system's path have already announced winter weather advisories and warnings.

Related: What are snow squalls?

They primarily include parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

As the week progresses, the map will also evolve, likely adding Michigan soon.

Preliminary snow totals expected this Wednesday.

It's not quite clear when the snow could hit, but commuters will likely be able to make it to work without much trouble Wednesday morning. The snow will definitely be falling by midday, however.

Also causing some travel plan problems will be the gusty conditions that will blow in as the system arrives.