Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Winter Storm Warning: What are snow squalls?

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Snow on the way as winter storm moves into Metro Detroit

The worst of the winter storm is expected to hit Friday, but rain will transition to snow overnight, making for messy travel. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - With snow and heavy winds in the forecast in Michigan, there is a chance for snow squalls.

Some areas of Metro Detroit could experience wind gusts of 55 mph Friday. These winds will accompany snow – the perfect storm to create snow squalls. 

More: Power outages possible during winter storm – check the outage map

Bursts of snow cause whiteout conditions. There are typically gusty winds as well, leading to limited visibility. This is a snow squall.

A large amount of snow often doesn't fall during a squall, and they are short-lived. Despite this, they can be dangerous if you are on the road.

Read: When to expect blizzard conditions

In fact, snow squalls last winter caused pileups on I-696 that involved up to 160 vehicles because drivers couldn't see and crashed into one another. 

What is a blizzard? What to know ahead of the Christmas blizzard

This year's Christmas will be white - yes - but it will also be extremely dangerous. While we'll see snow, we'll also see dangerous winds and that's the biggest concern with this storm.