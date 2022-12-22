Michigan Winter Storm Warning: What are snow squalls?

With snow and heavy winds in the forecast in Michigan, there is a chance for snow squalls.

Some areas of Metro Detroit could experience wind gusts of 55 mph Friday. These winds will accompany snow – the perfect storm to create snow squalls.

More: Power outages possible during winter storm – check the outage map

Bursts of snow cause whiteout conditions. There are typically gusty winds as well, leading to limited visibility. This is a snow squall.

A large amount of snow often doesn't fall during a squall, and they are short-lived. Despite this, they can be dangerous if you are on the road.

Read: When to expect blizzard conditions

In fact, snow squalls last winter caused pileups on I-696 that involved up to 160 vehicles because drivers couldn't see and crashed into one another.