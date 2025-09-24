3 tornadoes hit northern Michigan on Monday

article

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in northern Michigan on Monday. No one was injured. These storms bring this year's tornado count to 33.



Three tornadoes moved through northern Michigan on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

These storms bring the 2025 tornado count to 33. The record for most tornadoes in a year was set in 1974, when 39 tornadoes touched down.

Grand Traverse County tornado

The first tornado happened in Grand Traverse County along Long Lake Road at 4:50 p.m.

According to the NWS, a video showed a tornado briefly touching down for about a minute. There was no damage and the wind speed was unknown, so the tornado was defined EF-U.

Torch Lake tornado

The second tornado happened about an hour later alongside a waterspout in Torch Lake. That storm started over the lake and traveled between the water and SE Torch Lake Drive.

The 10-yard-wide EF-0 tornado reached speeds of 75 mph as it traveled .14 miles. Minor tree damage was reported.

Antrim County tornado

The third and longest tornado touched down in Bellarie just after 6 p.m. That tornado's wind speeds topped out at 90 mph as it traveled .85 miles from the southwest side of Bellaire to the northeast side of the village.

This EF-1 tornado caused spotty tree damage, the NWS said.