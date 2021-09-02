70s and sunny expected in Southeast Michigan over the holiday weekend - and a little rain

Our wonderful stretch of weather continues.

It's a cool and comfortable start to your day with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Plan for mostly sunny skies through the day as high pressure continues to hold steady across the Great Lakes as Hurricane Ida continues to move up the east coast.

We have another nice night ahead of us with forecast lows in the 50s.

Friday will feature a bit more cloud cover but we should still be able to squeeze out partly sunny skies and by Saturday we're talking rain, but very little of it.

The best chance for any wet weather looks to be Saturday evening. Here's a look at FOX Futurecast for Saturday evening and coverage looks to be spotty with limited totals.

The rest of the Holiday weekend looks good with high temperatures in the 70s and no rain in the forecast.

A clipper system arrives on Tuesday bringing with it our next chance for rain.