A break from the heat with pleasant weather, some showers this weekend

A much more comfortable start to the day today thanks to the passage of a cold front!

Instead of beginning near 70 like yesterday, we are in the middle 60s with less humidity. Temperatures today will climb to about 81 comfortable degrees with mostly sunny skies, making for a beautiful Friday in store!

Heading into Saturday we will see the passage of a few weaker weather systems that do bring a chance for some showers and possibly even a rumble of thunder.

Because of the extra cloud cover we'll only make it to 78 degrees with a chance for afternoon rain and an isolated storm. As of now it does not look bad enough to cancel any plans but keep an eye to the sky.

Sunday will improve with a nice mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 80. Humidity will not be a huge concern, although it does begin to creep up a little bit.

By early next week we're back to the middle and upper 80s with more mugginess returning to the area.

Have a great weekend!