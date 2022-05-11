Another 80-degree day Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

We made it to 80 degrees yesterday for the second time this year and I think we'll do it again today!

Some clouds this morning will spill in from decaying showers and storms across western and northern areas of the state, but will scour back out leading to decent sun.

Rain chances remain out of our forecast the rest of the week as high pressure holds.

The pattern begins to break down over the weekend allowing for a few showers and storms around at times, but it doesn't look like a total washout either day at this point.

The cold front comes through early next week leading to a cooler feel, but we'll still be nestled near average.